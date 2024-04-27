AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

CNIC issuance to Afghan national: FIA arrests Nadra official after court rejects his bail

Fazal Sher Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an official of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) after Special Judge Central rejected his bail in a case related to the issuance of a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to an Afghan national.

The FIA personnel had taken Najeebullah into custody after the court rejected his bail.

During the previous hearing of the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused, the FIA official told the court that Najeebullah was serving as an assistant director in the Nadra office Blue Area.

They further told the court that a case had been registered against the accused in the anti-corruption circle of the agency. The accused was allegedly involved in the issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals, they further told the court.

The FIA further alleged that the accused had issued CNICs to Afghan nationals and received a bribe of Rs 250,000 against each CNIC. The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, rejected the bail of the accused.

Following the court’s order, the FIA personnel arrested the Nadra official from outside the court. The agency officials said that the FIA is continuing raids for the arrest of other accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA nadra cnic Afghan national

Comments

200 characters

CNIC issuance to Afghan national: FIA arrests Nadra official after court rejects his bail

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories