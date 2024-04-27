CNIC issuance to Afghan national: FIA arrests Nadra official after court rejects his bail

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an official of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) after Special Judge Central rejected his bail in a case related to the issuance of a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to an Afghan national.

The FIA personnel had taken Najeebullah into custody after the court rejected his bail.

During the previous hearing of the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused, the FIA official told the court that Najeebullah was serving as an assistant director in the Nadra office Blue Area.

They further told the court that a case had been registered against the accused in the anti-corruption circle of the agency. The accused was allegedly involved in the issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals, they further told the court.

The FIA further alleged that the accused had issued CNICs to Afghan nationals and received a bribe of Rs 250,000 against each CNIC. The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, rejected the bail of the accused.

Following the court’s order, the FIA personnel arrested the Nadra official from outside the court. The agency officials said that the FIA is continuing raids for the arrest of other accused.

