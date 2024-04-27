AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

Efforts on to revolutionise healthcare, says PM’s coordinator

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Coordinator on National Health Services and Coordination Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath has said that the government is making all possible efforts to revolutionise the healthcare sector of the country to provide modern facilities to the masses.

During his visit to the Sehat Sahulat Programme data centre here on Friday, he said that the government was well aware of the problems of the common man. He said that the government believes in one Pakistan, one Universal Health Care (UHC) and one Universal Health Insurance (UHI) implemented by provinces in the light of National Unified Policy.

There are problems in our system to tackle family planning that despite the National Action Plan on population, the population growth rate is increasing at an alarming rate. The prime minister is very much concerned about polio, family planning and nutrition of the general masses.

Dr Bharath said that the country was not only facing various health-related issues but Pakistan’s population growth rate was increasing at an alarming pace and the government was committed to amicably tackle all these problems. Advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence are being leveraged in the controls and gate keeping mechanisms implemented in the health facility programme, he said.

He highlighted the urgent concerns he inherited, including polio, family planning, and nutrition and emphasised the importance of convening all stakeholders to collectively address these challenges through collaborative problem-solving by acknowledging the limitations posed by the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He advocated for a comprehensive strategy endorsed by all stakeholders to tackle the issues such as unmet needs, universal coverage, and unwanted pregnancies and proposed integration of population welfare and health departments at provincial levels as well as the merger of Lady Health Worker’s programme in the population welfare department.

He further called for incorporating family planning into the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to enhance service delivery and encouraged participants to share insights and obstacles from their respective provinces, acknowledging their expertise and diverse perspectives.

He urged participants to focus on practical issues which can be addressed rather than contentious issues like the NFC or matters affecting national security and unity and hoped that collaborative efforts would yield meaningful recommendations and pave the way for advocacy at the provincial and regional levels.

He said that the government will strengthen the public health system and integrate Qaumi Sehat Card Programme with primary healthcare to make it more sustainable for the government.

He emphasised and highlighted the good work done by the ministry and its programme team and said, we need to work hard to further improve on the reassessment of empanelled hospitals and to consider high and private hospitals to enhance the benefit to the poor population at least for specialised procedures.

Sehat Sahulat Programme Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Arshad, while briefing on the current implementation status of the programme, said that under the programme UHI coverage provided to the 2.5 million beneficiary families of AJK, GB, ICT, and district Tharparkar through federal funding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sehat Sahulat Programme Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath Universal Health Care

Comments

200 characters

Efforts on to revolutionise healthcare, says PM’s coordinator

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories