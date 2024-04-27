TEVTA signs MoU with PSA

LAHORE: The MoU ceremony between Tevta and Pakistan Solar Association was held at Tevta Secretariat Lahore. Chairman Tevta Brig (retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar and Chairman PSA Aamir Parvez Chaudhary signed the agreement.

Earlier, while briefing regarding the MoU, COO Tevta Qaralain Memon said that MoU with Solar Association is being conducted for two years which can be extended further. Tevta will further strengthen its relationship with the industry and the association will fully support it. Training sessions will be conducted for Tevta trainers. Paid internships will be arranged for Tevta students. Tevta labs will be upgraded as per industry requirements.

Chairman Tevta addressing while addressing the event, said that Tevta was conducting solar-related courses in five institutes, which has been expanded to eight institutes. If it fulfills the requirement, then we will expand its scope to more cities and institutions, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had instructed Tevta to contact the industry itself so that courses can be conducted according to their needs.

Tevta Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, DG Amir Aziz and other officials including Waqas Musa and Ashfaq Ali Khan were attended from PTA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024