World Intellectual Property Day: Message from Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Commerce

As we commemorate World Intellectual Property Day on April 26, 2024, it is my privilege to reflect on the critical role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in driving innovation, creativity and economic growth in Pakistan. This year's theme, "IP and the SDGs: Building our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity," underscores the central connection between IP and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In today's rapidly evolving global economy, IPRs are indispensable tools for promoting innovation and creativity across all sectors. They incentivize researchers, inventors, artists and entrepreneurs to develop new solutions to our most pressing challenges, from healthcare and agriculture to clean energy and technology. By protecting and respecting these rights, we empower individuals and businesses to invest in groundbreaking ideas that have the potential totransform our society.

Pakistan, as a nation committed to sustainable development, recognizes the significant role of IP in driving progress towards the SDGs. IP protection not only fosters innovation and creativity but also attracts investments, spurs economic growth and enhances competitiveness on the global stage. It is therefore vital that we continue to strengthen our IP regime to unlock the full potential of our talentedworkforce and diverse industries.

To this end, the Ministry of Commerce remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing policies that promote and protect IPRs in Pakistan. We are working towards enhancing awareness about the value of IP among businesses, academia and the general public. Education and capacity building initiatives are crucial to fostering a culture of respect for IP rights and encouraging innovation from grassroots levels upwards.

Moreover, our efforts are aligned with the broader agenda of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by leveraging IP for inclusive and sustainable growth. By harnessing the power of IP rights, we can bridge the innovation gap, promote technology transfer and ensure access to essential goods and services

forall segments of society.

As we celebrate World IP Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and creativity. Let us strive to build a future where IPRs are respected, upheld, and utilized to drive positive change in

Pakistanand beyond.I urge all stakeholders - government agencies, businesses, academia, civil society organizations, and individuals - to join hands in promoting a robust IP ecosystem. Together, let us harness the potential of innovation to build a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

Happy World Intellectual Property Day to all!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024