World’s tallest residential tower coming to Dubai Marina

Dubai will soon be home to the world’s tallest residential tower with the Six Senses branded residences set for completion in 2028, reported Arabian Business on Thursday.

To be located in Dubai Marina, the tower will boast 122 floors with ultra-luxury amenities and a focus on wellness and sustainability.

Six Senses is developing the project in collaboration with Dubai real estate developer Select Group.

“Our aim is to redefine luxury living with a central emphasis on the holistic well-being of our residents,” Group CEO at Select Group, Rahail Aslam, was quoted as saying.

“Our commitment to excellence resonates throughout every aspect of the project, from its ultra-luxurious design to its carefully selected range of amenities, offering residents an unmatched lifestyle experience.”

The development will comprise of 251 residences, ranging from two to four bedroom deluxe residences, half-floor penthouses, as well as duplex and triplex ‘Sky Mansions’, according to information available on the website.

Each residence will offer bespoke features such as personalised wellness wardrobes and a range of amenities to promote residential health.

Luxury amenities are set to include an infinity pool, ice baths, a salt room, sound healing rooms, and a ‘Skydeck’ with landscaped social spaces located on the 109th-floor.

The development follows the successful partnership between Select Group and Six Senses for the award-winning Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai which constitutes Six Senses’ first-ever standalone residential development.