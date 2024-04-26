AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,739 Increased By 767.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,033 Increased By 284.2 (1.2%)
FTSE 100 continues record run, Darktrace rallies on buyout deal

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 03:10pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose to another record high on Friday as strong earnings from US tech giants buoyed investor sentiment, while cybersecurity firm Darktrace rallied following a buyout deal by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, hitting a record for a fourth consecutive session.

The index is set for its biggest weekly gain in more than seven months.

“The combination of recovering earnings and reasonable prices continue to make things look quite attractive for the UK market,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

“Yesterday’s earnings just reassure everybody. If you had a nasty miss from either or both of them, you would have been looking at a fairly different marketplace this morning,” he said, referring to Alphabet and Microsoft.

Sentiment in Asian and broader European markets was optimistic after upbeat earnings from Wall Street tech titans Alphabet and Microsoft.

NatWest jumped 3.5% to touch a more than one-year-high after the British bank’s first-quarter profit fell by a less-than-expected 27%.

FTSE 100 hits 3-week high as cool labour data fuels rate-cut bets

Anglo American slipped 0.8% after it rejected BHP Group’s 31.1 billion pound ($38.88 billion) takeover proposal, saying the bid significantly undervalued the London-listed miner and its future prospects.

The stock had rallied 16% following BHP’s offer on Thursday. BHP’s UK-listed stock fell 1.5%.

The mip-cap FTSE 250 gained 1%, with Darktrace rallying 19.3% after Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the Mike Lynch-backed cybersecurity company for about $5.32 billion.

“It’s a whopping 40% premium and what people are seeing is a chance to exit the business at a very reasonable price. It’s a sign of the strength of the firm,” IG Group’s Beauchamp said.

Meanwhile, British consumer sentiment returned to a two-year high this month as households took a more positive view of the economy and their own finances, a long-running survey showed.

Investors will keep a close eye on the US inflation data later in the day for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start easing monetary policy.

Convatec Group plc fell 6.4% after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “reduce” from “add”.

