Sacrificial animal market to be set up at Northern Bypass

KARACHI: The cattle market for sacrificial animals in Karachi is gearing up for a festive makeover in the second week of May. A dedicated sacrificial animal market will be established at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town, catering to the needs of Karachi’s residents.

This market will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth, particularly within Pakistan's livestock sector, serving as a hub where thousands of traders will gather to buy and sell millions of sacrificial animals from across the nation.

According to details, cattle market for sacrificial animals is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2024. Spanning an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass, the market will uphold its tradition of robust security measures, with police and ranger services employed to ensure safety and order.

Enhanced facilities await both traders and buyers at the market premises. Ample parking spaces will be designated for convenience, and temporary stalls will be erected within the market's confines, offering essential supplies and a food court for visitors.

Financial services will be readily accessible through ATMs and temporary branches of major banks. Moreover, medical assistance will be on standby, including ambulance services, to address any emergencies that may arise.

In a bid to support traders, provisions such as free water supply and land for cattle sheds will be provided.

The Karachi Northern Bypass sacrificial animal market generated whopping Rs 8 billion revenue last year, according to the reports as quoted market administration. This figure marks a significant increase from previous years, with around 700,000 animals brought to the market and 600,000 sold by the eve of Eidul Adha.

The market, which was relocated from Sohrab Goth to the Northern Bypass, saw a record-breaking sale of animals ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 10 million. The market's spokesperson, Yawar Chawla, attributed the success to the support of political, religious, and social leaders, as well as television and stage artists who visited the market.

