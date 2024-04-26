Massive increase in import of used cars

A substantial increase in used car imports witnessed in the first quarter of this year is alarming. This significant rise poses a threat to the automotive sector, consumers, and the environment.

Although the influx of used cars may initially benefit consumers by potentially lowering prices for used vehicles due to shorter life of vehicles, it could negatively impact the local industry, job opportunities, and innovation.

Furthermore, the increased demand for used cars would contribute to environmental degradation by exacerbating pollution. It is crucial for authorities to investigate this surge in imports and its consequences on the industry, consumers, and the environment.

Implementing policies that balance the supply and demand for used cars, as well as supporting local manufacturers, should be a priority to ensure a sustainable and thriving automotive market. Unfortunately, this situation also raises concerns about current investors losing confidence in the industry due to these unfavorable developments.

Qasim Haider (Karachi)

