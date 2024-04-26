AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-26

Gulf markets in red on earnings, geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf were in red on Thursday, as investors sifted through the latest corporate earnings, while geopolitical strife in the region weighed on sentiment.

Israel stepped up airstrikes on Rafah overnight, killing at least six Palestinians, medics said on Thursday, after saying it would evacuate civilians from the Gaza border city and storm it despite allies’ warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, hit by a 6.9% fall in ACWA Power Company and a 1.4% decline in Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 1.9% rise in top lender Emirates NBD following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Emirates NBD reported net profit of 6.7 billion dirhams ($1.82 billion) for the first three months of the year, compared to 6 billion dirhams last year, outperforming analysts’ estimate of 4.5 billion dirhams as per LSEG data.

The Dubai bourse experienced another volatile trading session, hovering around the same level throughout the week, as some uncertainty remained, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Gulf markets Emirates NBD

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets in red on earnings, geopolitical concerns

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories