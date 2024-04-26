AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 184,929 tonnes of cargo comprising 154,971 tonnes of import cargo and 29,958 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 154,971 comprised of 101,373 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 597 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 5,752 tonnes of Wheat & 47,249 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 29,958 comprised of 29,908 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 10714 containers comprising of 7051 containers import and 3663 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1730 of 20’s and 2472 of 40’s loaded while 199 of 20’s and 89 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 737 of 20’s and 288 of 40’s loaded containers while 10 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Spil Kartini, MscVandya, Msc Positano, Xin Fei Zhou & Ever Uranus berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Asian Summit, Nordlion, Xin Beijing, Cscl Neptune & Al Soor I I sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Marathapolis, San Francisco and Lokojo left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Atlantic Ibis, MSC Sindy and Seacon Yokohama are expected to sail on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 134,252 tonnes, comprising 85,307 tonnes imports cargo and 48,945 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,113 Containers (2,439 TEUs Imports and 2,674 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Haj Muhammad’ & two more ships, Seaspan Beacin and SSL Brahamaputra scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1 and QICT on Thursday 25th April, while another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Doha’ is due arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 26th April, 2024.

