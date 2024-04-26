‘Seed to Table’ project has ‘saved’ $2m

KARACHI: The revolutionary “Seed To Table” project, launched by the National Foods Limited, has saved some $2 million providing import substitute of the imported agricultural products.

“Seed to Table” project was launched in August 2023 with a vision to reduce the country’s dependency on imported raw materials, particularly the annual import of tomato paste amounting to $10 million. Through the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders in the project including farmers, tomato seeds were cultivated in September 2023 over 500 acres in different parts of Sindh. The harvests started in February this year, yielding around 8,000 tons of premium-quality tomatoes so far.

The project aims to empower local farmers ensuring their continued growth and prosperity through formal partnerships with progressive farm-managing companies including Syngenta, Ibtida Ventures, Vital Green, Indus Acres, Kevlaar, Al-Rahim Agri Processing, Farmdar, Farmevo, and Salaam Takaful.

Abrar Hasan, Global CEO of National Foods Limited (NFL) informed that the revolutionary “Seed To Table” project has already saved $2 million and it presents an opportunity to export the goods in a $10 billion global market.

