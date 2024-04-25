Denmark boosts Ukraine military aid by $630mn

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s government said Thursday it was adding 4.4 billion kroner ($630 million) for military aid to its Ukraine aid fund as Kyiv pleads Western allies for more support against Russia’s invasion.

The fund was set up to distribute aid to Ukraine between 2023 and 2028, with the latest commitment bringing the total of military aid Denmark has pledged to 64.8 billion kroner.

“Denmark has since the start of the war been one of the most active donor nations,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

“We will continue to do so and therefore I am pleased that a large majority of the parties of the Folketing (Denmark’s parliament) are supporting us adding a further 4.4 billion kroner for military aid in 2024 to the Ukraine fund.”

Ukraine drone kills two in frontline region, Russian official says

The government listed previous aid supplied to Ukraine, such as artillery pieces and ammunition, missiles, tanks, drones and anti-air systems.

It said the purpose of the fund would be to continue to supply “direct military support to Ukraine in the form of among other things weapons, other military equipment and training programmes”.

Denmark, one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine at the end of February, following similar agreements between Kyiv and Berlin, London and Paris.

It is the fourth largest donor of military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s 2022 invasion, according to the German-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden signed a bill providing $61 billion in military and economic aid to Kyiv – after it was passed by Congress following months of negotiations.