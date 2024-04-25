UNDP Assistant Secretary General calls on Foreign Minister: FO

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Secretary General (ASG), Kanni Wignaraja, called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the important work carried out by the UNDP since the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022, on the Sustainable Development Agenda and climate action.

“The Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with the UNDP in strengthening climate resilience and adaptation and pursuing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and socio-economic development,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Dar emphasized that the UN system could play a critical role in supporting developing countries in terms of the achievement of SDGs as well as climate agenda, by galvanizing international solidarity and cooperation.

The Foreign Minister added that assistance to countries most vulnerable to climate change will enable them to rebuild from natural disasters and to adapt to the ever more frequent and more ferocious climate impacts.

Assistant Secretary Wignaraja thanked the Government of Pakistan for its continued cooperation and support to the UNDP in the implementation of various projects in Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement at the United Nations, according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024