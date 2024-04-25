Timor-Leste delegation visits BISP

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad hosted a 12-member delegation from the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion (MSSI) of Timor-Leste at BISP headquarters on Wednesday.

Led by Veronica Das Dores, Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, the delegation’s visit aimed to explore avenues of collaboration and learn from BISP’s extensive experience in social protection initiatives, an official statement said.

Speaking to the delegation, the secretary BISP emphasised on the importance of sharing experiences and best practices to address the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, the statement said.

Secretary BISP reiterated the organisation’s emphasis on the Nashonuma Programme, aimed at providing essential food and nutrition support to those in need, it said.

Head of the visiting delegation commended BISP for its impactful programmes and expressed keen interest in understanding BISP’s operational framework, according to the statement.

She emphasised on the importance of leveraging BISP's expertise to strengthen social protection mechanisms in Timor-Leste, the statement added.

Secretary BISP assured the provision of technical support to facilitate the implementation of social protection programmes in Timor-Leste, underscoring the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations' citizens, said the statement.

