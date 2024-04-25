AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Apr 25, 2024

Business & Finance

Indonesian CG visits KATI

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro has urged for decisive actions to bolster trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Dr. Kuncoro emphasized the need for concrete steps during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), highlighting the underwhelming volume of trade between the two nations despite their cultural affinities.

Dr. June Kuncoro stressed that Pakistan stands to tap into the vast ASEAN market through trade collaboration with Indonesia. Moreover, he lauded Indonesia’s esteemed business schools, offering opportunities for Pakistani students through scholarships.

The Consul General announced upcoming events such as a leather exhibition in Indonesia and the Indonesia Trade Expo in October 2024, encouraging participation from KATI members to explore new avenues. Additionally, plans for cultural exchange through shows under the banner of “Indonesia Pakistan Icon” were discussed.

KATI President Johar Qandhari underscored the historic ties between the two nations dating back to 1955, with the trade volume currently hovering around 4.5 billion dollars. He highlighted the Indonesia Pakistan Preferential Agreement (IPPA) signed in 2012, facilitating access for numerous products from both countries.

Qandhari advocated for intensified trade promotion efforts including B2B meetings, delegation exchanges, and exhibitions in both nations. He emphasized the necessity of conducting trade in local currency to further enhance bilateral trade relations.

Rashid Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Diplomatic Affairs called for active banking channels and the finalization of a free trade agreement to facilitate increased trade. He hoped for continued collaboration and resolution of trade hurdles between the two nations.

Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, and other prominent members including Chairman of the Standing Committee for Diplomatic Affairs Rashid Ahmad Siddiqui, Former Presidents Gulzar Feroze, and Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Indonesian Consul Dewanto Priyokusumo, Head of Economic Affairs Ahmad Syofian, Barkha Salman and other attended the meeting.

