AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-25

DRAP asks drug makers, importers to comply with guidelines

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has directed the local pharmaceutical industry and drug importers to comply with the second edition of post-registration variation guidelines.

In a letter directed to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA), Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association (PCDA) and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufac-turers and Importer (PPMI), the regulator has said, “it has been observed that variation applications are not being submitted on the prescribed “Form” and as per documentation requirement provided against each variation”.

The regulator further said that the Post Registration Variation Guidelines (2nd Edition) for pharmaceutical and biological drug products were posted on the official website of DRAP on 01.10.2023.

In the aforesaid guidelines, the pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and importers were advised to submit the application of variations of their registered drugs on the given “Form” along with the documentation requirements as laid down in these guidelines.

“It is; therefore, requested to advise your member companies to comply with the requirements and procedures laid down in the Post Registration Variation Guidelines 2nd Edition. The variation applications submitted without a filled Form and in complete documentation shall not be entertained in future.”

DRAP in 2023 finalised the second edition of its guidelines on procedure and data requirements for post-registration variation of drugs. Registration/ marketing authorisation holders are responsible for the safety, efficacy, and quality of drug products that are placed on the market throughout their approved life cycle.

These guidelines are intended to provide information for the submission of post-registration variation application by the registrations/marketing authorization holders of drug products. It includes categories of variations and the required documentation & procedures for submission of an application for a particular variation.

These guidelines will assist both regulators and industry on the regulation of variation/ changes to the original registrations/ market authorization of products in terms of procedures and criteria for the appropriate categorization, reporting of changes and subsequent approval as required. Data requirements are listed out to evaluate the impact of the proposed/ intended change on the quality, safety and efficacy of the locally manufactured/imported finished pharmaceutical and biological drug products intended for human and veterinary use.

These guidelines are intended to provide supportive information for submission of post-registration variation application by the registrations/ marketing authorization holders of the finished drug products to implement a change. The draft guidelines were uploaded on the website in July 2023 seeking comments of stakeholders on the contents of document.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DRAP drug makers

Comments

200 characters

DRAP asks drug makers, importers to comply with guidelines

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories