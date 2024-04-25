IPO to celebrate World IP Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The annual World Intellectual Property Day, observed on April 26, is set to focus on the theme “IP and SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.”

In a press conference, Chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO), Farukh Amil, and Director General, Shazia Adnan, addressed the media to outline the significance of this year’s theme and the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote intellectual property (IP) in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to a room filled with reporters, Amil emphasized the critical role that intellectual property plays in fostering innovation and creativity. He noted that IP is a cornerstone for sustainable development, driving economic growth, and enabling societies to meet the challenges of the 21st century. “Innovation and creativity, supported by a robust intellectual property framework, are essential for addressing global issues like climate change, poverty, and inequality,” he said.

Director General Shazia Adnan expanded on the theme, explaining that the SDGs provide a universal framework for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. She highlighted that intellectual property can be a key driver for reaching these goals by encouraging innovators to create solutions that contribute to sustainable practices. “By protecting the rights of creators and innovators, we foster an environment where ideas can flourish, leading to advancements in areas like renewable energy, healthcare, education, and technology,” she stated.

