Two PTI-backed independent MNAs: LHC sets aside notices of ECP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday set aside notices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued to two PTI-backed independent MNAs Ehsanullah Virk and Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi for recounting in their respective constituencies of NA-79 and NA-133.

The petitioner Ehsanullah Virk challenged the ECP proceedings on an application of Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder the runner up candidate of PML-N for recounting in in NA-79, Gujranwala and Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi assailed the recounting plea in NA-133, Kasur.

The petitioner Virk said the ECP declared him successful in the February 8 election as he secured 104023 votes. He said the respondent, Bhinder, came second with 99635 votes.

Lakhvi contended that he defeated the respondent Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan of PML-N, with a margin of 10757 votes.

Their counsel argued that after the completion of the election process the commission could not intervene in the matter relating to the results.

