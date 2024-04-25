AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures surrendered earlier gains to reverse a two-day climb on Wednesday amid waning strength in soyoil and crude oil, while a stronger ringgit further weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 28 ringgit, or 0.71%, at 3,943 ringgit ($825.76) a metric ton.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract and palm oil contract closed afternoon trade higher at 0.92% and 0.86%, respectively. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.59%. Soybeans, used to derive soyoil, edged down as dealers assessed prospects for US planting weather this week.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices were stable above $88 a barrel on Wednesday, after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stocks last week and a drop in business activity from the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.35%, to $88.11 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 36 cents, or 0.43%, to $83 a barrel at 0950 GMT. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.06% against the dollar.

