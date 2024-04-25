AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
FFC launches ‘Sona Boron DAP’

Published 25 Apr, 2024

LAHORE: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, a Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturing and distributing company has extended its product portfolio by launching a new product “Sona Boron DAP”, the first ever value-added DAP of Pakistan on Tuesday. Senior Management of FFC was also present at the launch event.

Boron is an essential micronutrient for plants, which plays a vital role in crop growth especially during crop reproductive and fruit setting stage. According to soil analysis database, around 60% soils in Pakistan are deficient in boron. Hence, it’s use in crops is necessary. Research trials indicate that use of Boron can enhance crop yield by 10-23%.

Sona Boron DAP has 18 percent Nitrogen and 46 percent Phosphorus in addition to 0.1% Boron. This unique formulation ensures uniform distribution of Boron in soil and enhances its efficiency owing to better availability. Being water soluble, Sona B-DAP can also be used through fertigation during later crop growth stages.

Athar Javed, Group General Manager Marketing FFC inaugurated the launching ceremony at marketing group office, Lahore. While talking to media, he said FFC is the largest fertilizer company in the country which is contributing to the national agriculture development since its inception by providing quality fertilizers and advisory services to the farmers.

Apart from being committed to providing farmers the best fertilizers and farm advisory services, FFC has always been at the forefront in innovating new ways and means to make farming advance and profitable for the farmers across Pakistan.

