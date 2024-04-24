AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,494 Increased By 60.2 (0.81%)
BR30 24,599 Increased By 379.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks track global peers higher as investors gauge US rate outlook

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2024 02:41pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Wednesday and tracked global peers higher as market sentiment was buoyed by upbeat earnings from U.S. companies and rate-cut relief after data showed U.S. business activity cooled in April.

Lifting sentiment, UBS analysts forecast foreign investors to gradually return to China’s market via the Stock Connect as market sentiment and the macro environment improve. The bank’s strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to “overweight” on Tuesday.

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher as an after-hours surge in U.S.-listed shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla and upbeat earnings from some U.S. companies lifted risk sentiment.

Traders also found comfort in data that signalled U.S. business activity cooled in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand, while rates of inflation eased slightly, suggesting some possible relief for the Federal Reserve.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76% at 3,044.82.

China stocks dragged down by cyclical shares

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.44%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.15%, the consumer staples sector up 0.11%, the real estate index down 0.3% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.75%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.699%.

The Hang Seng index closed up 372.34 points or 2.21% at 17,201.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.45% to 6,100.22.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 3.97%, the financial sector ended 1.68% higher and the property sector rose 1.81%.

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) software developer SenseTime Group Inc were halted from trading, after soaring as much as 36.1%, their biggest one-day gain since January 2022.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.69%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 2.42%.

China shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks track global peers higher as investors gauge US rate outlook

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Read more stories