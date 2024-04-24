Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,559 tonnes of cargo comprising 90,941 tonnes of import cargo and 52,618 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 90,941 comprised of 58,431 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,075 tonnes of Dap & 29,435 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 52,618 comprised of 32,367 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 51 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 20,200 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8452 containers comprising of 4427 containers import and 4025 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 523 of 20’s and 1669 of 40’s loaded while 200 of 20’s and 183 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 319 of 20’s and 625 of 40’s loaded containers while 238 of 20’s and 1109 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Xin Beijing, Stephanie C, Independent Spirit, Mt Shalamar, Tina I & Cscl Neptune berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Lotus A, Anna Elsabeth & Meghna Venus sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Gaslog Sydney’ left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Navigator Vega, Dravin, Bo-Mustafa-O and Express Salween are expected to sail on Tuesday.

A cargo volume of 81,888 tonnes, comprising 61,753 tonnes imports cargo and 20,135 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,092 Containers (1,400 TEUs Imports and 692 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bateleur, Lokoja and Express Salween & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on today 23rd April, while four more containerships, Atlantic Ibis, San Francisco Bridge, MSC Sindy and Marathopolis are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024.

