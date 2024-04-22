Women cotton pickers of Matiari embark on learning journey

HYDERABAD: A team from Sindh’s Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education (LNFE) recently visited two “Adult Literacy Centers” for cotton picker women in Meho Machi and Hashim Mallah villages, Matiari district. The centers are established by Sindh Communication Foundation (SCF).

Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Director of LNFE, was impressed by the women’s dedication to learning. He commended Javed Soz Executive Director of SCF, and his team for their dedicated work.

Dr. Shaikh spoke to the learners, emphasizing that literacy combined with skill development empowers them to find better jobs, achieve financial stability, and gain economic independence; all crucial aspects for women in rural communities. He encouraged them to keep learning and develop life skills that will improve their lives, their families’ lives, and their communities as a whole.

The learners were delighted to meet the Director and actively participated in the visit. They asked questions and offered suggestions to the government and the NGO, demonstrating their commitment to overcoming challenges in a society with gender disparity.

Javed Soz, Head of Sindh Community Foundation, highlighted SCF’s initiative of establishing 15 literacy centers across 15 villages in Matiari district. These centers provide basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills to 525 cotton picker women. He shared plans to open another 15 centers in new villages.

Soz believes this intervention will equip the women to negotiate better wages and fight for their labor rights, leading to decent work and improved livelihoods. Dr. Shaikh assured him of continued professional and technical support from LNFE. He also expressed interest in fostering collaboration with other NGOs working towards women’s empowerment.

