US stocks mixed as markets await key data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as investors awaited inflation data that will influence key upcoming Federal Reserve decisions.

Wednesday’s consumer price index report comes as market watchers have begun to weigh the greater likelihood of stickier inflation that keeps interest rates higher for longer.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 38,831.61.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 5,206.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 16,309.02.

The rise in US Treasury bond yields reflects shifting expectations on interest rates, but stocks have largely taken things in stride.

“Part of this is due to the recent measured, rather than dramatic, increase in yields,” said a note from DataTrek Research. “The other is attributable to expectations for better earnings.”