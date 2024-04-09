AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
CBDDA, China MEC agree to develop ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has forged an agreement with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to propel cooperation for the development of Pakistan’s largest IT city, Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, being established under the banner of CBD Punjab.

The agreement, sealed by Director Project Management CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal and General Manager CMEC Wei Guang, was formalized at the headquarters of CMEC in China during a recent visit of the Authority’s delegation. This event witnessed the presence of Assistant General Manager CMEC Li Minglang, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, and several other senior officials from CBD Punjab and CMEC.

Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, underscored the substantial impact of this collaboration on ongoing projects within Pakistan’s premier IT hub, Nawaz Sharif IT City, and the broader CBD Punjab landscape. He emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership in charting new trajectories of growth and development across the Punjab province.

“This collaboration with China Machinery Engineering Corporation will not only fortify the ongoing projects in Nawaz Sharif IT City and CBD Punjab but also open up new vistas for development and progress,” remarked Asif Iqbal, reflecting on the significance of the agreement.

This strategic partnership symbolizes a significant paradigm shift in the Sino-Pak relationship, aiming to expedite the pace of implementation on novel ventures through international investment in the region. With this milestone agreement in place, CBD Punjab and Nawaz Sharif IT City are poised to experience an unprecedented surge in growth, thereby making substantial contributions to the advancement of the Punjab province.

