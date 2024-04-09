FBR urged to address issue: LCCI says concerned at unauthorised visits of officials

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep concern over unauthorized visits of the officials to various markets of Lahore and urged the Federal Board of Revenue to address issue at the earliest.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that various members of LCCI from different markets have informed that individuals, claiming to be officials from the FBR, have been conducting visits to various markets in Lahore. They are urging traders to register with the FBR Point of Sale system and are also inspecting their documents.

The LCCI President said that the lack of clarity and official communication regarding these visits has raised concerns among the business community. He said that it is essential for the FBR to clarify its stance on this matter and ensure that any directives related to the registration process are formally communicated to traders and shopkeepers through official notices.

