AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans fall for second session on dismal demand for US cargoes

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 10:38am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures ticked down on Friday, under pressure after a weekly US report showed lower export sales amid rising Brazilian shipments.

Wheat futures inched higher, although easing concerns over Russian exports limited the gains, while corn ticked up.

“US exporters are having difficulty in selling beans as Brazil is dominating the market after its harvest,” said one Singapore-based trader. T

he most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.4% to $11.75 a bushel, as of 0226 GMT, wheat rose 0.4% to $5.58-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.1% at $4.35-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures are trading close to a one-month low reached earlier this week as net US export sales last week were short of market expectations at 194,220 metric tons, according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data released on Thursday.

Analysts said a daily USDA sales announcement of 152,404 tons in additional sales to Mexico offered little support as Brazilian shipments are accelerating and season-to-date US sales remain about 19% below last year.

Traders are monitoring weather in the US Midwest ahead of corn planting that is due to ramp up over the coming weeks. While rain and snow in the central corn belt are expected to boost soil moisture reserves, there are forecasts of higher temperatures later this month that could help field work.

Soybeans slide on profit taking; wheat climbs

Wheat prices have come under pressure after Russian grain trader Aston denied that local authorities had halted some of its exports, reducing recent concerns about slowed shipments from the world’s top wheat-supplying nation.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, net sellers of soybeans and soyoil and net even in wheat, traders said.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans fall for second session on dismal demand for US cargoes

Intra-day update: rupee makes modest recovery against US dollar

Country does need new IMF programme: PM

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Brent over $91: oil heads for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

Read more stories