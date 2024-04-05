KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 28.721 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,437.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.117 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.365 billion), Silver (PKR 2.699 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.096 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.564 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.083 billion), Copper (PKR 277.068 million), SP 500 (PKR 234.005 million), Natural Gas (PKR 121.509 million), DJ (PKR 109.879 million), Japan Equities (PKR 33.378 million)and Brent (PKR 18.638 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.785 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024