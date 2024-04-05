Azerbaijan envoy for further deepening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, while emphasising deepening trade and cooperation and people-to-people contacts, highlighted the significance of the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, which will undoubtedly bolster trade and tourism.

The ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema. The minister warmly received the esteemed ambassador, and both parties engaged in discussions regarding matters of mutual interest.

Cheema acknowledged the longstanding fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which have flourished since the independence of Azerbaijan. He emphasised that while trade and cooperation between the two nations have progressed steadily, there remains a need to further strengthen people-to-people contacts. The ambassador echoed this sentiment and highlighted the significance of the resumption of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which will undoubtedly bolster trade and tourism.

The minister expressed appreciation for these efforts and reiterated the importance of robust economic relations between the two countries. He underscored that through the Joint Commission mechanism, both nations are collaborating across various sectors including trade and investment, defence industry, agriculture, energy, health, transport, banking, tourism, sports, culture, and IT.

Furthermore, Minister Cheema informed that the Ministry of Economic Affairs is diligently monitoring the implementation of decisions taken during the 7th Session of the Pakistan–Azerbaijan Joint Commission. He expressed eagerness to host the next session of the Joint Commission in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

The ambassador concurred on the need for prompt convening of the Joint Commission this year in Pakistan. Both sides resolved to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as business, banking, IT, tourism, energy, sports, health, and transport, and agreed to hold Joint Working Group meetings to expedite progress in these areas.

Cheema assured continued collaboration and extended gratitude to Farhadov for his visit to the Ministry to discuss matters of mutual interest. He pledged full assistance from his office for the prompt organization of the next session of the Joint Commission. The meeting was attended by Tamerlan Khalilov, Deputy Head of Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

