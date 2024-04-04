AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Australia, NZ dollars get a respite, bonds get a beating

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars won a reprieve on Wednesday as their US counterpart ran into profit-taking and commodity prices bounced, while bonds were bludgeoned by a sharp sell off in Treasury yields.

An upbeat survey on China’s services sector added to signs of an economic pick up which could support demand for commodities. That buoyed prices for copper, while buying from momentum funds helped lift gold to record highs. Australia is a major exporter of resources including copper and gold.

This was enough to see the Aussie edge up to $0.6512, after again finding support overnight near $0.6480. A break of $0.6540 is needed to put it on firmer footing, or risk a retreat to the February trough of $0.6443.

The kiwi dollar steadied at $0.5963, helped by a solid rise in prices at the latest global dairy auction. However, it remains uncomfortably close to a five-month low of $0.5940 hit early in the week. Bonds took another knock as markets continued to scale back expectations for future US rate cuts. Since January, futures have taken 100 basis points of easing out of 2025 and now see US rates ending next year at 4% rather than 3%.

