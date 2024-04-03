AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-03

National Highways, Motorway Police, Customs sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop procedures for the prevention of smuggling on National Highways and Motorways on modern lines and to increase cooperation in other areas.

Deputy Inspector General Police (Operations) Saad Akhtar Bharwana and Chief (Facilitation and Coordination) Pakistan Customs Ayesha Bashir Wani signed the MoU at Central Police Office, Islamabad.

Inspector General, Salman Chaudhry, Member Customs (Operations) Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi and senior officials of both departments were also present on this occasion.

The main objective of signing the MoU is to prevent the illegal transportation of non-customs paid vehicles and smuggled goods through motorways and highways. The National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs will further promote mutual cooperation and professionalism with each other. Both departments will ensure proper implementation of the SOPs issued in light of their respective rules. If any action is intended to be taken at the entry or exit points of the motorways, it will be done in the light of the National Highway Safety Ordinance, 2000. Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the commuters, Pakistan Customs shall take NHMP onboard prior to any action on the motorways. If any action is intended to be taken against suspicious vehicles Customs personal will not be able to establish any permanent picket or deploy personnel and vehicles at toll plazas, rest areas and weigh stations.

For prompt and effective exchange of information focal persons will also be nominated from either side. Both departments will organise regular training sessions from time to time to further enhance the professional skills of the officers through mutual cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

sign MoU motorway police national highways

Comments

200 characters

National Highways, Motorway Police, Customs sign MoU

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories