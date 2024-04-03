AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
Law and order situation: Murad for implementing strict measures

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that his government is implementing strict measures to improve law and order in the province.

These measures include addressing street crime in Karachi and kidnapping for ransom in the riverine area.

He also acknowledged that the law & order situation during their last tenure was not satisfactory, and it further deteriorated during the caretaker government. However, his government is committed to improving the situation and is taking steps to achieve this goal.

This he said while talking to media at Sindh Assembly where he reached to cast his vote for Senate election on Tuesday.

To a question, Shah stated that during his last term, he implemented effective measures to control law and order in the province. He stated that street crime in the city was brought under control and police pickets were established along the Indus River embankment to restrict the bandits inside the katcha area. Although he admitted that the law & order situation was not perfect, it was not as bad as it was witnessed in January and February.

Mr Shah further added that his government was taking strict measures to crush street criminals and dacoits and he promised that the situation would improve shortly.

In response to a question about the Senate election, the CM informed that his party had decided to get 12 candidates elected from the Sindh Assembly. Therefore, Sarfraz Rajar withdrew his nomination papers on the directives of the party.

Additionally, Shah made an indirect reference to PTI and stated that those who made tall claims about giving surprises in the Senate election finally retreated from the arena and boycotted the election.

To a question, the CM said that Faisal Vawda did not belong to the PPP.

