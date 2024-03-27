AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-27

Kafaalat beneficiaries: Rs60bn disbursed in 3Q among over 5.7m women

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

ISLAMABAD: Some 60 billion rupees have been disbursed, so far, in the third quarter (January-March) among over 5.7 million women Kafaalat beneficiaries under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The quarterly stipend tranche for January to March started on March 11, and will continue till the completion of the disbursement to targeted beneficiaries, a BISP spokesperson told Business Recorder on Tuesday.

As many as 9.279 million beneficiaries were generated for pay-out of Rs 97.435 billion Kafaalat programme, under this quarterly stipend cycle, the spokesperson said.

Till date, around 62.21 per cent payments had been made with 5.773 million beneficiary families served, he added.

Simultaneously, a one-time Rs2000 cash transfer per family to deserving families registered with BISP that recorded Proxy Means Test (PMT) score below 38 is also being made in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The selection was based on the governments concerned in these areas not announcing any Ramazan package in the ongoing Islamic month, the spokesperson added.

So far, 387,396 beneficiaries had been served in Balochistan, AJK, GB and ICT, he added.

BISP says it is also collaborating with provincial governments and data is being shared with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments, in particular, for Ramazan schemes of their respective provinces.

Last month, BISP increased its quarterly stipend from Rs 9000 to Rs 10,500 per beneficiary for Kafaalat programme.

The 16-month Shehbaz Sharif-led former federal government budgeted Rs 471 budget for 2023-24 including Rs 361.5 billion for 9.3 million Kafaalat beneficiaries.

As a tentative estimate, till date, over Rs 270 billion have been disbursed in the ongoing fiscal year to Kafaalat beneficiaries in the three quarterly stipend cycles—July-September, October-December and January-March. The fourth and final quarterly stipend cycle (April-June) for outgoing FY 2023-24 starts next month.

BISP, last month, increased the number of commercial banks for the payment of stipends to Kafaalat initiative from two to six.

The six banks through which the Kafaalat beneficiaries receive stipends are: Bank Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited and HBL Microfinance Bank.

Previously, the quarterly stipends to Kafaalat beneficiaries were paid through Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank only.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BISP Kafaalat programme BISP beneficiaries Kafaalat beneficiaries

Comments

200 characters

Kafaalat beneficiaries: Rs60bn disbursed in 3Q among over 5.7m women

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories