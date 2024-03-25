AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2024 09:49am

TOKYO: Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns over tighter global supply brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, while a shrinking US rig count added to upward price pressure.

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $85.95 a barrel at 0359 GMT.

US crude futures gained 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.18 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell less than 1% last week versus the previous week.

A stronger US dollar, which rose about 1% over the last week, has kept a lid on prices.

“Escalating geopolitical tension, coupled with a rise in attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine, alongside receding ceasefire hopes in the Middle East, raised concern over global oil supply,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count fell by one to 509 last week, showed data from energy services firm Baker Hughes , indicating lower future supply.

Moscow launched 57 missiles and drones in the attack that also targeted the capital Kyiv, two days after the largest aerial bombardment of Ukraine’s energy system in more than two years of full-scale war, Kyiv said.

The move followed Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, with at least seven refineries targeted by drones just this month.

“Disruptions to oil refineries in Russia have added pressure on fuel markets, leading to rising demand for available crude oil cargoes,” analysts at ANZ Research said, adding that about 12% of Russia’s total oil processing capacity was impacted.

Indian refineries refusing to take Russian crude carried on PJSC Sovcomflot tankers due to US sanctions was also adding to global market tightness, ANZ said.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Israel said it had captured 480 militants in continued clashes at Gaza’s main Al Shifa hospital.

Oil prices down on Gaza ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that Israel risked global isolation if it attacks the Palestinian city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, US Central Command said on Saturday.

Gaza Brent crude Oil WTI US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Russia-Ukraine war Russian crude oil US Central Command Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

Read more stories