‘Draft policy to be made on production of Liquid Gas from Thar coal’

APP Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah decided that a provincial level and draft policy will be made in relation to the production of Liquid (GAS) and (REA) fertilizers from Thar coal.

He was speaking in a high-level meeting of Sindh Coal Authority held in the office of the Energy Department, said a statement on Friday.

Consultant Dr Farid A Malik, Deputy Director Asif Mangi and Umeer Ali Qaimkhani were also present.

A detailed briefing was given in the meeting regarding producing gas from coal.

According to the test results, the consultant submitted a new report according to which Thar coal was declared subject for gasification in the international laboratory of South Africa.

The meeting was also informed that as a result of gas production from coal. The country can save about 500 million dollars in foreign exchange annually.

In terms of gas import, if we build an energy system from Thar's 175 billion tons of coal reserves and we can reduce the energy import bill by 50 percent, while green Pollution can also be avoided with coal technology.

