Complainants get Rs8.8m dues on Ombudsman orders

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: On the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R), various provincial departments, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Lahore, Administrative Officer Provincial Welfare Fund Board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Labour and Human Resources Department has paid pending marriage grant, death grant, farewell grant of 7.2 million to 36 applicants.

Along with this, with the efforts of Ombudsman Punjab, Additional Director Grievance Redressal Cell, Punjab Social Protection Lahore, District Monitoring Officer Education and Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme, Lahore have paid educational scholarships worth more than 1.6 million to 38 students who received educational scholarships gone.

According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R), 38 applicants belonging to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions several times to get educational scholarships, but there is no hearing. In this regard, the Ombudsman of Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) issued orders to the relevant institutions to pay the pending educational scholarships to the students as soon as possible. Relief has been provided in pending educational scholarship applications.

The complainants belonging to different districts thanked the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) for taking an effective role in resolving their grievances.

