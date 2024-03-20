AIRLINK 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.5%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.7%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
FFL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.83%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HBL 108.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
HUBC 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.45%)
MLCF 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.02%)
PAEL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.1%)
PPL 111.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.23%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.33%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 42.2 (0.62%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 149.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,932 Increased By 429.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,843 Increased By 122.3 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil retreats from multi-month highs, strong dollar dents demand

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 09:49am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in the previous session.

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.22 a barrel by 0407 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery, which expire on Wednesday’s settlement, fell 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.16 a barrel.

The more active May WTI contract was at $82.55 a barrel, down 18 cents.

“Profit-taking could be a reason for the downside movement today,” Auckland-based independent analyst Tina Teng said, adding that the recent price rally has been supported by improving demand outlook and signs of supply reduction.

Weighing on Asian buyer sentiment, the US dollar index climbed higher for a fifth-straight session after recent data pointed to a resilient US economy.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for investors holding other currencies, dampening demand. Traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement later on Wednesday for signs of its rate path for the rest of the year.

Both Brent and WTI settled at their highest levels since late October in the previous session as market participants assessed the impact on crude and petroleum supplies from Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries.

Oil rises to multi-month highs on Russian supply concerns

“Supply risks surrounding Russian refined products continue to provide support at a time when the market is set to tighten following the rollover of additional voluntary cuts from OPEC+ into 2Q24,” ING analysts including Warren Patterson said in a note.

A drop in Russian refining capacity as a result of the strikes has led to an increase in crude oil exports from the country, trade sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil exports from Russia’s western ports will increase by almost 260,000 barrels per day in March over an initial monthly plan to 2.22 million bpd, they said.

“If these disruptions are prolonged, it could eventually force Russian producers to reduce supply if they are unable to export all of this crude oil,” Patterson said.

“These attacks are more bullish for refined products in the immediate term.”

The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, according to sources.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected stocks to rise by about 10,000 barrels last week.

Official stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration is due at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent crude US crude oil WTI WTI crude oil American Petroleum Institute Federal Reserve's

Comments

200 characters

Oil retreats from multi-month highs, strong dollar dents demand

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Read more stories