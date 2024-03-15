AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
PCB set to host tri-series after two decades

BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2024 Updated March 15, 2024 05:38pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa in February 2025, a PCB statement revealed on Friday.

The development comes after Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Mr Lawson Naidoo and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Mr Roger Twose, according to the PCB.

“The agenda of the meeting included the ODI Tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy,” the statement read.

Match officials for playoffs, final of HBL-PSL-9 announced

The tri-series was finalised and welcomed by the host and both the member boards, it added.

During the meeting, PCB chairman also extended an invitation to Mr Roger Twose and Mr Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

It will be the first tri-series hosted by Pakistan in the last two decades. PCB last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, where Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the other two teams in the event.

PCB chairman seeks upgradation of 3 stadiums

“The Tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. “I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil.”

