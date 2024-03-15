AIRLINK 62.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.95%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
HBL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.56%)
MLCF 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.1%)
OGDC 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.17%)
PAEL 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.5%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.45%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
PTC 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.36%)
SNGP 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.93%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.94%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Disney-owned Star India starts arbitration against Zee over cricket broadcasting deal

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 01:39pm

BENGALURU: Walt Disney -owned Star India has started arbitration proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises for alleged non-compliance with the terms of a cricket broadcasting agreement, Zee said on Friday.

Under the August 2022 agreement, Star India was to license television broadcasting rights for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) events to Zee for four years, starting this year.

Zee, however, quit the $1.4 billion deal saying it is not in a position to pay, Reuters reported in January.

Star India has sought “specific performance” of the agreement or the payment of damages, Zee said in a statement, without providing details.

India’s Pant says doctors considered leg amputation after car crash

Zee said Star India’s application does not specify a claim amount and that the alleged damages and costs are yet to be determined.

The company said it will file a response to Star India’s application, filed in the London Court of International Arbitration.

Star India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

International Cricket Council’s Walt Disney Star India

Comments

200 characters

Disney-owned Star India starts arbitration against Zee over cricket broadcasting deal

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Economic indicators, other related matters: IMF team takes stock

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Oil prices set to end week about 4% higher

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

Read more stories