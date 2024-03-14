Palm oil climbs, perched at highest levels in over a year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading at highs last seen over a year ago, as stronger rival edible oils and crude oil prices underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 101 ringgit, or 2.41%, to 4,296 ringgit ($916.97) during early trade.

Palm oil closes at highest level in over a year

The contract closed at its highest levels since March 9, 2023 on Wednesday.

Fundamentals