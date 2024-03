Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in opening Bangladesh ODI

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat in the first one-day international in the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The tourists won the preceding T20 series 2-1.

Sri Lanka coach cherishes Bangladesh rivalry

This is the first ODI between the teams since the World Cup last year in India, when Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of major international cricket to be dismissed timed out.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)