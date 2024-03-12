AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU's Borrell says hunger being used as 'war arm' in Gaza

AFP Published March 12, 2024

UNITED NATIONS: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell criticized the lack of aid entering Gaza as a "manmade" disaster on Tuesday, telling the UN Security Council that hunger was being used as a "war arm."

"This humanitarian crisis... is not a natural disaster, is not a flood, is not an earthquake, it is manmade," said Borrell at UN headquarters in New York.

The EU official has repeatedly criticized Israel over its conduct during the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

EU’s Borrell urges world to ‘impose’ solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict

The war started with the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.

With aid entering Gaza by land far below pre-war levels and relief agencies warning of famine, foreign governments have turned to airdrops and are also trying to set up a maritime aid corridor.

"When we look for alternative ways of providing support, by sea or by air, we have to remind that we have to do it because the natural way of providing support through roads is being closed, artificially closed," said Borrell, a former Spanish minister.

"Starvation is being used as a war arm," he said, adding that "when we condemn this happening in Ukraine, we have to use the same words of what's happening in Gaza."

Comments

200 characters

EU's Borrell says hunger being used as 'war arm' in Gaza

Qatar says Israel, Hamas ‘not near a deal’ on Gaza truce

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,000 points amid ‘technical correction’

Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Gazans break fast without 'joy of Ramazan' as Israel aggression continues

PML-N's Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Car sales in Pakistan surge 57% YoY in February

Amid economic challenges, President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports

Oil prices rise slightly as OPEC retains demand forecasts

Unemployed Afghans risk death and debt in hunt for gold

Read more stories