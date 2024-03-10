AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Mar 10, 2024
Pakistan

Degrees conferred on 590 Isra University students

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

HYDERABAD: Isra University Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi, while presiding over the 21st convocation of Isra University, congratulated the graduating students and said, “Today, you are starting your new journey, and I hope you will take the name of this institution to greater heights.”

He further stated that Isra University is the first private university in Hyderabad accredited by the relevant regulatory bodies. He advised the students, saying, “No matter what the circumstances are in life, you have to be steadfast and keep moving forward with an eye on your destination. Allah willing, you will definitely achieve success.”

On this occasion, Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi congratulated Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmad Waliullah Kazi, the Board of Directors, faculty members, students, and their parents, appreciating their services in the field of education.

Degrees were given to 590 successful on this occasion. Among them, 405 students obtained bachelor’s degrees in medical (MBBS, BDS), physical therapy (DPT), and nursing. Five students were awarded postgraduate degrees, while 159 students received degrees in the fields of engineering, computer science, information technology, management sciences, telecommunication, and business administration. Additionally, 22 male and female students received postgraduate degrees.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi congratulated the students and their parents, emphasizing that the aim of life should not be just to obtain a degree but to make that degree more useful. He encouraged students to continue their tireless work to brighten the name of their country and nation in the future.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi said that the various academy regulatory bodies have honored Isra University as one of the best private universities in Pakistan. He added that Isra University’s name is listed in FAIMER and the World Directory of Medical Schools and recognized by the World Health Organization. Moreover, MBBS & BDS programs are recognized by PM&DC, and nursing and midwifery programs are approved by the Pakistan Nursing Council. Additionally, programs in the Faculty of Business Education, Social Sciences and Humanities, such as BBA, BS (English), MBA, and the Faculty of Engineering, Science, and Technology, such as Electrical, Civil & Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology and Software Engineering, are recognized by their respective councils.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals were given to those students who showed outstanding performance in their academic programs. Among the gold medal winners were Aisha, Bushara Mehdi, Anshal Farooq, Tayyaba, Aina, Rahima Shahid, Nimra, Hasnain, Atta-ur-Rehman and Abdul Manan were included.

Isra University Prof. Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi

