AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2024 06:16pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to enable the high achievers to continue their studies regardless of financial constraints, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an event in connection with International Women’s Day in Islamabad today, he emphasised the importance of equipping boys and girls with modern education and skills to take forward the country on the path of development.

He assured that all resources will be utilised in collaboration with the provinces in this regard.

The premier said women constitute 48.3 percent of the population and providing them with resources in terms of education and training will help exploit their full potential.

He said our women do not lag behind others and they are contributing significantly in different walks of life.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a monitoring cell at the PM Office to check violence against women.

He said a complete mechanism will be put in place at the earliest to ensure the dignity and honour of women.

PM Shehbaz said the government is firmly committed to supporting the youth in the provision of modern education and gadgets.

He said education will be provided to the youth in various fields, especially information technology and vocational training.

PM Shehbaz said the government will ensure that the stature given by our religion Islam to women is fully adhered to.

He also recalled the steps taken during his stint as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the empowerment of women.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Rupee sees back-to-back gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

Cnergyico Pk anticipates investment of over $1bn in refinery upgradation

Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

KSE-100 ends week in green as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Read more stories