PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to enable the high achievers to continue their studies regardless of financial constraints, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an event in connection with International Women’s Day in Islamabad today, he emphasised the importance of equipping boys and girls with modern education and skills to take forward the country on the path of development.

He assured that all resources will be utilised in collaboration with the provinces in this regard.

The premier said women constitute 48.3 percent of the population and providing them with resources in terms of education and training will help exploit their full potential.

He said our women do not lag behind others and they are contributing significantly in different walks of life.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a monitoring cell at the PM Office to check violence against women.

He said a complete mechanism will be put in place at the earliest to ensure the dignity and honour of women.

PM Shehbaz said the government is firmly committed to supporting the youth in the provision of modern education and gadgets.

He said education will be provided to the youth in various fields, especially information technology and vocational training.

PM Shehbaz said the government will ensure that the stature given by our religion Islam to women is fully adhered to.

He also recalled the steps taken during his stint as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the empowerment of women.