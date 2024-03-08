Proposal being mulled to extend Sanjrani’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat is considering the proposal on having the existing rules of business amended to extend the tenure of outgoing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani till his successor is in place, it is learnt.

In this context, a meeting between the senior leaders of parliamentary parties having representation in the Upper House of the Parliament and senior officials of Senate Secretariat has been held in which the latter has proposed to include a provision in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 to extend the tenure of the outgoing Chairman Senate till his successor at the helm— on the same pattern the speaker National Assembly remains in charge till their successor takes over, it is further learnt.

The Article 67 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan empowers a House to make rules for regulating its procedure and the conduct of its business.

The term of the outgoing Senate ends on March 11 whereas by-elections on six Senate seats are scheduled on March 14. Moreover, the Senate elections on 48 seats are expected in the first week of April. The scenario implies that Senate would be left dysfunctional after March 11 till elections are held and new House is in place.

Unlike the chairman Senate, the speaker NA is constitutionally mandated to continue with their official responsibilities till their successor takes charge.

Article 53(8) provides that when the NA is dissolved, the speaker shall continue in office till the person elected to fill the office by the next Assembly is at the helm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024