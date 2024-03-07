AIRLINK 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,727 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 22,852 Increased By 34.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 65,418 Decreased By -238.6 (-0.36%)
KSE30 22,052 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.79%)
Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws at Indian Wells

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 12:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

INDIAN WELLS: Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber beat Petra Martic 6-3 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday while 2021 winner Paula Badosa withdrew ahead of her first round match with injury.

German Kerber, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, beat Martic behind some solid serving on a sunny centre court before rain delayed play in the evening.

“Follow your heart, enjoy what you love and dream big,” Kerber said when asked what message she had for her daughter Liana.

Kerber will have her hands full when she faces in-form Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Friday.

Badosa was forced to withdraw due to a lower back injury and will be replaced by Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

“So sorry I have to withdraw from my favourite tournament,” she wrote on social media.

“I tried everything to be able to play but wasn’t enough. I’m having a very difficult time with my injury but I’m fighting every day to come back as soon as possible.”

Italy’s Camila Giorgi and Americans Katie Volynets and Bernarda Pera were among the players to advance to the second round.

Indian Wells Angelique Kerber

Comments

