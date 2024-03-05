LCCI President inaugurates exhibition of Pakistan Chemical Forum

AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: On Monday, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Kashif Anwar inaugurated the "Pakistan Chemical Forum," a three-day mega exhibition at the International Expo Centre Lahore.

Scheduled to conclude on March 6th (Wednesday), the event saw the presence of Chairman Pakistan Chemical Forum Moazzam Rasheed, as well as LCCI Executive Committee members Sh Rizwan Haider and Ahmed Elahi.

Organized by B2B Media (Pvt.) LTD and Pakistan Chemistry Council, the event serves as a significant trade platform, attracting over 250 foreign delegates to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment, and finished products. The forum aims to facilitate Industry-Academia linkage and bolster Pakistan's exports, enhancing the country's image on the international stage.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Kashif Anwar emphasized the importance of import substitution through local production and value addition to address the trade deficit. He stressed the necessity of such events for attracting foreign investment and urged the government to take practical steps towards establishing Naphtha Cracker and allied industries, suggesting collaboration with the private sector or implementation under CPEC.

The exhibition features several specialized shows, including the 10th Pakistan Coating Show, 3rd PAKCHEM Expo, 4th Pakistan Polyurethane Expo, and 5th PAKLAB Expo. These shows cover various sectors such as coatings, paints, inks, sealants, construction chemicals, surface finishes, specialty and commodity chemicals, petrochemicals, foam, construction, footwear, insulation, appliances, flexible and rigid applications, as well as total lab solutions including analytical instruments, consumables, testing services, and furniture.

With over 350 stalls showcasing a wide range of products from local and foreign companies, the exhibition also includes seminars, conferences, workshops, and training sessions. Participants have the opportunity to attend presentations by key industry and academia personnel, fostering learning, knowledge sharing, capacity building, and interactive sessions. Additionally, the expo features ChemSMART, providing a platform for new graduates to present their innovative ideas to business leaders in relevant fields.

