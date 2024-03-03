AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
‘Women Tech Quest’ highlights women’s role in technology

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

KARACHI: Speakers highlighted the crucial role of female professionals in the technology and IT sectors to enhance the size of the IT industry and its exports to various countries manifolds at the 8th edition of Women Tech Quest (WTQ) held on Saturday at NASTP Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony, Jehan Ara, the former President of P@SHA and CEO of Katalyst Labs, said women’s participation in technology is crucial to enhancing the productivity of the tech business because of their different ways of thinking, execution, and performance.

She mentioned that women in Pakistan are talented, hardworking, and performing a leading role in innovation at their workplaces, which is an encouraging trend for growing up female-generating across the country.

Maha Shahzad, founder and CEO of Buscaro, said working opportunities have been increasing for women in Pakistan, both onsite and remotely, but they should cope with challenges and barriers to grow their careers and achieve their goals along with a family.

Addressing the audience, she added that women in Pakistan could perform well in every field and every role from entry to C level, including founding their own startups and raising funds from investors despite issues, problems, and cultural mindsets.

