PSX ends on negative note

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed mixed trend and after moving in both directions, finally closed on negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hit 63,622.00 points intra-day high and 63,055.64 points intra-day low before closing at 63,219.10 points, down 86.83 points or 0.14 percent.

Trading activities remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 409.962 million shares as compared to 452.868 million shares traded on Monday while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 14.675 billion against previous session’s Rs 16.491 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 14.81 points or 0.23 percent to close at 6,484.29 points with total daily turnover of 372.578 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 168.13 points or 0.76 percent to close at 22,098.16 points with total daily trading volumes of 296.359 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $718,198. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 42 billion to Rs 9.089 trillion. Out of total 355 active scrips, 223 closed in negative and 111 in positive while the value of 21 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 47.571 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 6.27 followed by K-Electric that gained Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 4.52 with 40.638 million shares. WorldCall Telecom lost Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 1.27 with 25.795 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Mari Petroleum Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 200.00 and Rs 45.21 respectively to close at Rs 7,780.00 and Rs 2,316.87 while Rafhan Maize Products Company and Hoechst Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 339.00 and Rs 61.40 respectively to close at Rs 8,400.00 and Rs 1,301.00.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the Pakistan stock market index wrapped up the trading day at 63,219, recording a dip of 87 points or 0.14 percent. Throughout the session, the index experienced a mixed pattern, hitting a high of 63,622 and a low of 63,055 levels, respectively.

The decline in the index was influenced by OGDC, SRVI, UBL, PPL, and PSO, collectively contributing to a reduction of 207 points. Conversely, TRG, MARI, and KAPCO added 113 points to the index, cumulatively.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 26.67 points or 0.18 percent to close at 14,694.90 points with total turnover of 7.213 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 35.53 points or 0.56 percent to close at 6,417.16 points with 18.103 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 25.62 points or 0.16 percent to close at 16,207.63 points with 81.805 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 15.8 points or 0.11 percent to close at 13,931.53 points with 56.933 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 60.75 points or 1.02 percent to close at 5,895.10 points with 33.700 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,841.49 points, up 27.98 points or 0.73 percent with 69.613 million shares.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that technically market reached at resistance level 63,200 and major results have already been announced. Profit taking has been witnessed in the market.

Traded volume stood at 410 million shares with BOP (up 0.3 percent), KEL (up 1.8 percent), WTL (down 3.1 percent), KOSM (down 0.2 percent) and PIBTL (down 6.6 percent) were the volume leaders.

