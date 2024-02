MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a sarcastic response on Thursday when asked to comment on US counterpart Joe Biden calling him a "crazy SOB".

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

The Kremlin leader, who endorsed Biden over rival Donald Trump in the upcoming US elections, joked: "He can't of course say to me: Volodya, well done, thank you (for the endorsement), you've helped me a lot?"